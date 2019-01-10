Woman Jailed For Attacking Her Parents After They Refused To Take Her To Outback Steakhouse

January 10, 2019
Deanne Seltzer really wanted some Outback Steakhouse.

The 28-year-old Florida woman asked her parents to take her to the popular chain for dinner last week, but they refused. 

Seltzer did not take too kindly to the rejection.  She went into an absolute rage, flipped over a glass dining room table, punched her mother, and chased her father around the house with a 12-inch long decorative knife threatening “I’m going to kill you.”

 

Police arrived at the home before any further damage could be done, arrested Seltzer, and charged her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, and battery of a person 65 or older.

Via Fox News

