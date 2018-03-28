Woman Receives $10,000 Voucher From United Airlines For Her Texas Flight

Sometimes an over-sold flight turns into a financial windfall!

According to The Denver Post, Allison Preiss was on her way from Washington D.C. to Austin for her friend's bachelorette party and learned the flight had been oversold.

Due to Allison paying the lowest price for her ticket, the airline, United Airlines, put it's spotlight on her.

United did it's best to make good with Allison, and after some negotiating, Allison received a $10,000 flight voucher, plus boarded the next plane to Austin.

Yes, Allison made her friend's bachelorette party on time and says she's "pretty pumped" having inexpensive travel ahead of her.

How's that for a return on a $163 one-way ticket, minus taxes and fees!