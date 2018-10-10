Flight From Orlando FL To Cleveland 2 Hours Late Due To Woman With "Emotional Support" Squirrel

ABC News reports a woman who did not let Frontier Airlines know that the emotional support animal she planned to bring on a flight... was a squirrel!

Frontier Airline's website notes, ""We do not accept unusual or exotic animals including but not limited to rodents, reptiles, insects, hedgehogs, rabbits, sugar gliders, non-household birds or improperly cleaned and/or animals with foul odor."

Yes, squirrels... are rodents.

Tuesday night, Frontier Airlines informed the woman whe could not fly with the squirrel, asked her to leave the plane, and she refused. Orlando Police had to forcibly remove her.

Yes... everyone aboard had to leave the plane.

i just want everyone to know that all passengers had to deplane my flight to cleveland because a woman brought a SQUIRREL ON THE PLANE pic.twitter.com/TAdzUuKRWe — Julia Papesch (@julia_papesch) October 10, 2018

Two hours later, the squirrel-frustrated passengers were finally on their way to Cleveland, OH.

"Florida: The Second Chance State"... make a mistake, move to Florida, they'll probably give you another chance, and perhaps a squirrel!