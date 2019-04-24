SEE How Heavy Rain FLOODED Dallas Love Field Lower Parking

April 24, 2019
Blake Powers
Dallas Love Field

Photo: Brandon Wade/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS/Sipa USA

Blake Powers

Dallas Morning News reports Dallas Love Field received 3.3 inches of rain overnight which lead to flooding in the lower level parking garage.

Take a look at THIS!

Imagine walking to your vehicle and learning swimming might be a good way to get to it!

Yes, crews focused on pumping it out.

The rain prompted cancellation of around 60 flights at Love Field, plus at least 24 at DFW International Airport.

More rain possible through tomorrow morning so Love Field may want to keep the water pumps handy.

 

Dallas Love Field
Dallas Love Field Parking Garage Flooding
DFW International
DFW Flooding

