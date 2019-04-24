SEE How Heavy Rain FLOODED Dallas Love Field Lower Parking

Dallas Morning News reports Dallas Love Field received 3.3 inches of rain overnight which lead to flooding in the lower level parking garage.

Take a look at THIS!

Dozens of cars parked at the Dallas Love Field Airport garage were flooded this morning due to heavy rain. Details: https://t.co/J612hMDlXm #NBCDFWWeather pic.twitter.com/lku4d9xUoS — NBCDFW Weather (@NBCDFWWeather) April 24, 2019

Imagine walking to your vehicle and learning swimming might be a good way to get to it!

Yes, crews focused on pumping it out.

Water is pumped out of a parking garage at Dallas Love Field airport after storms overnight. @dallasnews pic.twitter.com/XfkPTOYDl6 — Vernon Bryant (@VBdmnphoto) April 24, 2019

The rain prompted cancellation of around 60 flights at Love Field, plus at least 24 at DFW International Airport.

More rain possible through tomorrow morning so Love Field may want to keep the water pumps handy.