The World's Most Expensive Ice Cream Costs $60,000 And A Hike Up Mount Kilimanjaro To Get It

Three Twins Ice Cream offers the most expensive ice cream in the world.

The independent organic ice cream company's founder Neal Gottlieb was inspired after a hike up Mount Kilimanjaro years ago to begin offering an extravagant $60,000 pint of ice cream...made from the ice of Mount Kilimanjaro itself. And all for a cool $60,000.

The $60,000 price tag includes a first class flight, along with five-star accommodations, to Tanzania, along with a guided hike up Mount Kilimanjaro with a local guide and Gottlieb himself, and Gottlieb will make the ice cream right in front of you on the mountain. Gottlieb told CNBC, "The process starts with harvesting ice from the glacier, which is put into a dry bag, into a backpack and carried down to camp. I must say, this is not easy on the knees going downhill!"

Gottlieb can make vanilla, or other flavors upon request, which is pretty cool if you're paying $60,000 for ice cream.

$10,000 of the $60,0000 when sold goes towards an African environmental non-profit, and each purchase will raise awareness for the diminishing state of the world's glaciers, who Gottlieb has predicted will be gone completely in the next 10 to 15 years.

So far, nobody has decided to purchase the $60,000 ice cream...yet.

