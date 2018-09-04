Would You Eat 1 Avocado Per Day For 6 Months For $300?

Food & Wine reports the "Habitual Diet and Avocado Trial", a collaborative study between Loma Linda University, Penn State, Tufts and UCLA, is looking for 1000 participants to help in a study to determine if eating avocado can help reduce belly fat.

The study is funded by the Hass Avocado Board and participants should be in the regions surrounding one of the institutions, unless you're willing to relocate...lol!

Final data will be analyzed at Wake Forrest University in Winston-Salem, NC.

Each participant will not only receive $300, but an additional 24 avocados at the study's end.

Hmm. $300 for 6 months as a human guinea pig? Seems to me a little low on the pay-out, considering the data that will be gathered.

Here's a thought. From my own personal experience, talk with your doctor first about reducing your intake of sweets and fattening foods for 6 months and see how much you'll save on groceries and how your health will improve. You could possible recoup $300 or more!

Enough said... :).