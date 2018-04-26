WWE Star John Cena Begins To Open Up About Split From Nikki Bella

WWE superstar John Cena and Nikki Bella dated for around 6 years and last year at WrestleMania 33, he proposed to her.

Being that John and Nikki have split, John is keeping busy and has been at CinemaCon in Vegas promoting Bumblebee, the Transformers spin-off film.

TMZ reports while at CinemaCon, John was asked about the split between himself and Nikki Bella.

John said, "the split is tough... uh... I love Nicole with all my heart and the split is very tough and uh... I knew these questions were comin'... and it's it's um... a tough time... but that's life... we all go through highs we all go through lows... I'm gonna get through it... I love her... I'll always love her. The fact that my heart hurts for her, I know I was in love.. so... I'll always have that."

