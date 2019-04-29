Yodeling Kid Brought To National Attention On "Ellen" Going On Major Fall Tour!

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: Singer Mason Ramsey attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Never let anyone say yodeling doesn't pay!

Remember Mason Ramsey, the 12-year-old boy captured on video last year yodeling at an Harrisburg, IL Walmart?

Mason's Walmart performance led to an appearance on Ellen.

Plus, Mason's cover version of the Hank Williams classic, "Lovesick Blues".

Mason went on to perform at Coachella last April.

Mason's single titled "Famous"  has earned nearly 40 million streams on Spotify.

Now, Mason is currently doing his 11-date "How's Your Girl and How's Your Family" tour.

Mason's website,  show's he has gigs booked this summer in Nashville, West Salem WI, La Cross WI, Fort Wayne IN, plus Sept. shows in Peoria, IL and Louisville, KY.

Now, TMZ reports Mason will take his career to the next level, with a 30-city major market fall tour, beginning Oct. 3., which will include L.A., NYC, and Philly, just to name a few. 

Congratulations to Mason Ramsey on all of his success, and here to his future. Cheers!

