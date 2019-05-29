STARTING TODAY: You Can Order "Alexa" To Delete What It's Heard

If you've been concerned about Amazon's 'Alexa' collecting and keeping your private information, starting today, that can be eliminated.

CNN reports beginning today, May 29, 2019, owners of 'Alexa' enabled tech can simply say, "Alexa, delete everything I said today", and it will be done.

Plus, in a couple weeks, you will be able to say, "Alexa, delete what I just said", and the recording of your most recent request, will be deleted.

In addition, Amazon is grouping Alexa privacy settings online into an Alexa Privacy Hub, making it easier for users to do things, including delete spoken commands and view privacy settings. Amazon's Alexa apps will continue having privacy controls.

More details via CNN.