STARTING TODAY: You Can Order "Alexa" To Delete What It's Heard

May 29, 2019
Blake Powers
SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 20: An assortment of newly launched devices, including, an "Echo Input," "Echo Show, "Echo Plus," "Echo Sub," "Echo Auto" and "Firetv Recast" are pictured at Amazon Headquarters, following a launch event, on September 20, 2018 in S

Photo: Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Categories: 
Blake Powers

If you've been concerned about Amazon's 'Alexa' collecting and keeping your private information, starting today, that can be eliminated.

CNN reports beginning today, May 29, 2019, owners of 'Alexa' enabled tech can simply say, "Alexa, delete everything I said today", and it will be done.

Plus, in a couple weeks, you will be able to say, "Alexa, delete what I just said", and the recording of your most recent request, will be deleted.

In addition, Amazon is grouping Alexa privacy settings online into an Alexa Privacy Hub, making it easier for users to do things, including delete spoken commands and view privacy settings. Amazon's Alexa apps will continue having privacy controls.

More details via CNN

 

 

Tags: 
amazon
Amazon Alexa
'Alexa'
Alexa Request Deletions
Alexa Security

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes