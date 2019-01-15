Your Netflix Bill Is Going Up

If you're a Netflix subscriber, your bill will increase, soon.

CNN reports today that Netflix is planning a rate increase which will be implemented within the next few months.

The standard Netflix plan, which currently costs $11, will increase to $13 per month.

All (3) Netflix plan rates will rise by $1-$2.

The Netflix subscription increase may not seem like much to you, however that's 10-20%, depending on your package. The average U.S. employee payraise for 2019 is 3.2%, according to SHRM (Society For Human Resource Management).

According to Google, Netflix has approx. 137 million subscribers, worldwide. In July 2018, Time Money reported Netflix had over 50 million in the U.S.

Taking the aforementioned July 2018 Netflix U.S. figures into consideration, the brand stands to earn an additional minimum of $50mil this year in the U.S. alone, based upon basic subscriptions, and not accounting for persons with 2nd and 3rd level packages which will significantly increase earnings. Add that to the other 87 million subscriber rate increases, and Netflix is poised for a substantially successful year.

Netflix stock was up over 6.25% today.