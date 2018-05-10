Your Old Technology Could Be Worth Money

NBC 5 reports a recent survey from Decluttr.com reveals Americans have $33 billion of unused technology at home, and the average American has approx. $264 worth of that.

According to the survey:

60% of those surveyed have 3 or more cell phones at home they no longer use (generally Apple or Samsung)

32% didn't know they can trade-in/sell their technology

40% of unused tech are cameras

25% of unused tech are PCs

10% of unused tech are consoles

10% of unused tech includes iPods, tablets, etc.

Places you can utilized to sell your unused tech include eBay, plus Decluttr.com.

WIth the Decluttr app, you may price your used tech for estimates to learn what the actual market value is before deciding to sell.

Learn more, HERE.