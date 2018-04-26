YouTube Removing Millions Of Videos

CNN reports Google-owned YouTube's first quarterly report reveals the company is taking steps to improve it's image by eliminating offensive content and removed over 8,000,000 videos between October and December for violating community guidelines, most of which were spam and "adult" oriented.

The report notes computers detect the majority of the videos that are removed, 6.7 mil were first flagged for review by machines and 76% of those were removed before being viewed.

Last week, a CNN investigation found advertisements from over 300 companies, groups, and organizations promoting Nazis, North Korean propoganda, pedophilia, etc.

YouTube has announced a "Reporting History" dashboard in which you can check to learn the status of videos you've flagged for review.

