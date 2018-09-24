American Airlines & Zoës Kitchen Food Create Partnership

The Dallas Morning News reports Texas based American Airlines and Zoës Kitchen, based in Plano, are teaming to offer a new menu for most American Airlines domestic flights of 3 hours or longer, beginning Dec. 1.

The menu will include

: turkey bacon, egg slices, tomato, topped with baby arugula on a waffle brioche bun with Calabrian pepper aioli, Continental Breakfast Box : Belgian waffle, hazelnut spread and fresh berries.

Served with mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, arugula, artichokes, and a Zoës chocolate chip cookie. Hummus Duo: Zoës signature hummus duo, including their classic flavor topped with Kalamata olives and basil pesto hummus, served with pita bread, cucumber and carrots.

American Arlines VP Of Global Marketing for America Janelle Anderson says, "Our customers have asked for lighter tasty food choices" ..."This collaboration with the expert chefs at Zoës provides an innovative, fresh approach to onboard offerings."