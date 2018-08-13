ZZ Top's Billy Gibbon's Releasing New Solo Album and Coming To DFW

August 13, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons

Photo: Ron Elkman-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Billboard reports ZZ Top's guitarist Billy Gibbon's new solo album The Big Bad Blues, will be out Sept. 21 with 11 songs, including originals and covers of songs from Bo Diddley and Muddy Waters.

Here's 1 of Billy Gibbon's new songs. 

Billy will go on tour to promote the album, starting Oct. 13, with a stop in Ft. Worth at Billy Bob's, Saturday Nov. 10.

Learn more about ZZ Top's Billy Gibbon's new solo album, tour, and a ZZ Top 50th Anniversary Tour, HERE.

 

Tags: 
ZZ Top
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons
The Big Bad Blues
Billy Gibbons' Solo Tour
Billy Bob's Ft. Worth