(Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE)

Blink-182 Dedicate Performance Of “Aliens Exist” To Tom DeLonge

July 2, 2019
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
Music

Though he is no longer in the band, Tom DeLonge is not far out of the minds of the rest of Blink-182.

This weekend, the band kicked off a summer tour they are co-headlining with Lil Wayne.  Before their performance of the song “Aliens Exist,” off of 1999’s Enema of the State, Mark Hoppus took the mic and said, “This song goes out to Tom, wherever he is.”

DeLonge is currently pursuing his fascinations with extraterrestrial life with his show on the History Channel, Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation. Recently, DeLonge and Hoppus appear to be on speaking terms again, and have even approached about an appropriate time DeLonge could possibly rejoin the band.

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne bring their tour to Dallas August 2, where they will be performing at the Dos Equis Pavillion. 

Via Consequence of Sound

Tags: 
blink-182
Mark Hoppus
Tom DeLonge
Matt Skiba
Travis Barker

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes