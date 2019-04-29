Blue Water Returns To Galveston Beaches Over The Weekend

It was a bit of shock to see blue water in Galveston last year, now it seems as though those waters have returned.

Summers right around the corner and everyone’s looking for an excuse to go on vacation. On Friday the city of Galveston tweeted out a picture of the blue water from a couple of different areas. Clear skies and clear water, what more could you ask for.

No ones sure how long the clear blue water will stick around, with Memorial Day weekend around the corner it might just be the perfect time to make a quick trip to the beach.

Via: KHOU