Billy Idol Becomes A U.S. Citizen

It took 62 years, but rock icon Billy Idol is a United States citizen. The sexagenarian raised his right hand, clutched an American flag and took the oath of citizenship in Los Angeles this week.

Someone at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is apparently very familiar with Idol’s highly-successful solo career. They posted some pictures of the proud moment with the caption that begins: “It’s a nice day for a naturalization ceremony.”

It’s a nice day for a naturalization ceremony. Congratulations Billy Idol on becoming a #newUScitizen today in Los Angeles, CA. pic.twitter.com/4s7KXHqoKC — USCIS (@USCIS) November 15, 2018

Or, as others remember it, “It’s a nice day for a white wedding.”

Billy Idol was born William Michael Albert Broad in England in 1955 and moved to the U.S. in the early 80s. He’s lived here for years, but now he’s an official member of red, white and blue.