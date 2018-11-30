Brian Wilson Sings "Love And Mercy" With Afghan Children

The story behind the remarkable project

November 30, 2018
Bob Diehl
Brain Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Pantages Theatre on May 26, 2017

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Former Beach Boy Brian Wilson lent his vocals to a remarkable project that comes all the way from Afghanistan.

He joined a group called The Miraculous Love Kids / Girl with a Guitar on his 1988 song “Love and Mercy”

The story is told in the beginning of a new video about the experience: Two young sisters were killed by a suicide bomber in Kabul in 2012. Their 8-year-old sister, Mursal, survived and is now the leader of The Miraculous Love Kids / Girl with a Guitar, whose members are all former street children. The group was founded by American musician Lanny Cordola, who moved to Kabul in 2015.

The young musicians recorded Wilson’s “Love and Mercy” as a tribute to Mursal’s sisters and other children who have endured war and poverty.

The video show Wilson recording new vocals for the song, interspersed with the children singing and strumming on acoustic guitars in locations around Kabul.

“I’m glad music makes the children feel love and mercy,” Wilson said. “That’s what the music’s all about: making you feel happy.”

Tags: 
Brian Wilson
The Beach Boys
The Miraculous Love Kids / Girl with a Guitar

