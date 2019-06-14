Britney Spears Shows Off Her Very Organized Closet

Take the tour of the pop star's happy place

June 14, 2019
Bob Diehl
Britney Spears. 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

© Admedia, Inc

Britney Spears walked in to a very nice surprise after a recent outing, and she wants everyone to see what it was. The pop star can now boast the world’s most organized closet. That may be an exaggeration, but we’ll go with it for now.

Britney posted a video on Instagram in which she shows off the work of her housekeepers – they’re the ones who she says are responsible for her new found glory. The “Slumber Party” singer gives fans an inside look, as she can barely contain her excitement.

“All whites, color organization!” Britney exclaims as she pans around. “All bright, all flowers, all hoodies, all blue, all black, all red, all black, all nighties, all winter, sweats, jackets.”

Britney captioned the video: “New Closet … A New World.” It sure is, and we’re jealous.

