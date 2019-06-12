CCR to Release Entire Woodstock Performance for the First Time

A classic rock collector’s dream is finally being made available. Creedence Clearwater Revival has announced the release of its entire set at Woodstock in 1969.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will release Creedence Clearwater Revival Live at Woodstock on August 2nd. The legendary performance will be available on CD or 2 LPs. The album is being billed as a front row seat to the band’s historic set at the iconic music festival.

Creedence Clearwater Revival Live at Woodstock will be released on Aug 2 on CD, 2-LP & digital! 50 years later, the album offers a front-row seat to relive the band's historic set at America’s most iconic music festivals. Stream the single or pre-order now https://t.co/sSPIMLcKhJ pic.twitter.com/uVxMUqYAJc — CCR (@TheOfficialCCR) June 11, 2019

Even some of the fans who were there can’t say that they saw the entire performance. CCR went on-stage much later than expected because of scheduling backlogs, and as frontman John Fogerty remembered while returning to the site 5 years ago, many were asleep by that time.

“As our hour or so went on we were getting more and more revved up and people started waking up,” Fogerty recalled. “I’ve always said we warmed them up for Janice (Joplin).”

Creedence Clearwater Revival Live at Woodstock Track Listing:

1. Born on the Bayou

2. Green River

3. Ninety-Nine and a Half (Won’t Do)

4. Bootleg

5. Commotion

6. Bad Moon Rising

7. Proud Mary

8. I Put a Spell on You

9. The Night Time is the Right Time

10. Keep on Chooglin’

11. Suzie Q