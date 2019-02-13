Def Leppard Announces 2nd Vegas Residency

The band breaks away from its normal touring routine

February 13, 2019
Bob Diehl
Def Leppard performs on the opening night of 'VIVA Hysteria!,

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Def Leppard

Def Leppard had so much fun in Sin City that they’re returning for more. The “Rock of Ages” band has just announced a second residency in Las Vegas.

The soon-to-be rock and roll hall of famers will take over the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for 12 shows between August 14th and September 7th.

Def Leppard’s highly-successful first residency was called Viva! Hysteria and resulted in a live album and DVD. The band played their 1987 album Hysteria in its entirety along with other fan favorites like “Photograph” and “Rock of Ages.”

“Five years ago, we played our first ever residency in Las Vegas, which was relatively new ground for a rock band giving this kind of experience,” singer Joe Elliott said in a statement. “I have to say we really enjoyed it. Being in one place for the best part of a month is vastly different to our normal city to city touring routine. Breaking this cycle adds another element to the experience for both us and the audience.”

