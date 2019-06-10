Ed Sheeran Once Played in Front of Just 1 Single Toddler

The pop star gets nostalgic ahead of homecoming shows

June 10, 2019
Bob Diehl

Ed Sheeran routinely sells out stadiums around the world, but the “I Don’t Care” singer started small like most other artists. Really small.

Related: Ed Sheeran Shares Acoustic Version of "I Don't Care"

The pop star wanted to remember where he came from by sharing a striking photo on social media. The picture shows a teen-aged Sheeran performing solo on the side of a truck in front of a hometown audience of exactly one person – a toddler. The picture was part of the trove of memories his father dug up for an exhibition in England later this summer.

Sheeran is in a nostalgic mood as he prepares to perform in Ipswich, England. He says the August concerts will be the first proper headline shows he’s ever done in his hometown.

Sheeran’s crowds have grown since the day that photo was taken. He was recently named the highest-earning solo artist in the world, and his concerts regularly pack in enough people to put him near the top of the highest-grossing tours list year in and year out.

Tags: 
Ed Sheeran

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes