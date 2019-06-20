Frances Bean Cobain Shares a 'Very Sad Song'

Frances Bean Cobain has shared what she called a very sad song on social media.

The daughter of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love did not give a title for the song, which she also called raw and truthful, but it seems to be clear who it’s about.

I know you weren’t meant to stay in this place

Sometimes I find it hard to look at

My own face

Maybe one day I will talk to you

If I’m lucky it won’t be too soon

They say I’m soft and resemble an

Angel

What happens to angels

When they die

Frances Bean added that she has more music coming soon and thanked her followers for their words of encouragement: “I see them all and they make my heart full.”

The singer and model has shared music in the past but does not have any official releases.