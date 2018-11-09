John Mellencamp Engaged To Meg Ryan

John Mellencamp is no longer simply looking for a lover who won’t drive him crazy. The heartland rocker is getting married to longtime girlfriend Meg Ryan.

The 56-year-old actress made the announcement on Instagram in the form of a simple drawing.

ENGAGED!

This will be the fourth marriage for the 67-year-old “Pink Houses” singer. Ryan was previously married to actor Dennis Quaid.

There are also exciting times for Mellencamp in terms of his music career. He just released a video for his song “Eyes on the Prize.” It’s from his 24th studio album Other People’s Stuff. As you may have guessed from the title, it’s a collection of covers. The album is due out December 7th.

