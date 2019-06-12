Meghan Trainor 'Devastated' by Death of Dedicated Fan

Meghan Trainor is sharing some sad news. One of her biggest fans passed away. The pop star wrote about “Jalisa” on Instagram while sharing numerous photos of the two that were taken throughout her career.

“I am so devastated by the news of my sweet Jalisa’s passing. Since the very beginning of my career I always had a beautiful familiar face at every single show, all over the world, supporting me and making me smile.”

Trainor added that Jalisa was always more than a fan and that she treated her like she was one of her best friends.

“She made friends everywhere she went and brought people together from all over the world to a community that they call Whalebox (because growing up I had a whale mail box haha). I will never forget Jalisa and she will forever be a member of the Megatron family.”

Trainor offered her condolences to Jalisa’s family and promised to keep her in her heart and to bring her to every performance in the future, before sharing the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255.

“We are stronger together. We need to support and look out for each other. Please know that whatever you’re feeling, you are not alone and there are people that can help.”