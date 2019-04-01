Michael Anthony Says Van Halen Reunion Isn't Happening

The bassist responded to a fan on Instagram

April 1, 2019
Bob Diehl
Michael Anthony performs in 2014

Photo by Larry Marano/Getty Images for Food Network SoBe Wine & Food Festival

Michael Anthony looks comfortable not being the bass player for Van Halen. A picture he posted on Instagram shows him lounging outside his state of the art motor home playing an acoustic bass. He wrote: “A little R&R in the motorhome with the family before the start of The Circle tour.”

That’s significant because, of course, Anthony can’t go on tour with Van Halen as rumored, if he’s on tour with Sammy and the guys. And sure enough, when a fan questioned the timing, Anthony responded: “VH tour not gonna happen.”

Anthony hasn’t played with Van Halen since 2004, and the founding four members haven’t been together since 1984. But reunion speculation swirled when original frontman David Lee Roth said it was happening this year. Anthony was never sold though, as he said in an interview with Music Radar a few weeks ago.

“I’m a never say never guy,” Anthony said. “I don’t know what kind of rumors are floating around. I personally haven’t been contacted by them yet. At this point nothing’s happening, but you never know.”

Sammy Hagar & the Circle also includes drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson. An original album will be released on May 10th and the tour begins on April 19th.

 

