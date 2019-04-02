Motley Crue Scores First Top 10 in a Decade with 'The Dirt' Soundtrack

Mötley Crüe is back in familiar territory. The band just scored its ninth top 10 and first in more than a decade on the Billboard 200 with the soundtrack for The Dirt. The album debuted at #10 – just behind the soundtrack for Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Both albums are outliers on a chart dominated by pop and hip hop.

The Dirt is Mötley Crüe’s first top 10 since their last studio album, Saints of Los Angeles, in 2008. The soundtrack contains 14 standards and four new songs: “Ride the Devil,” “Crash and Burn,” “The Dirt (Est. 1981)” featuring Machine Gun Kelly, and the surprising cover of Madonna’s “Like a Virgin.”

The Dirt has been a hit with fans since it premiered on Netflix last month. The movie explores how four misfits came together in early 80s Hollywood to form a hard-rocking band that scored both hits and tabloid headlines.

We had a chance to sit down with some of the cast members to find out what it was like to step into the shoes of the world’s most notorious rock band. Find out why Machine Gun Kelly ended up with a pen in his nose!