Motley Crue Teases New Song; Here are the Band's 15 Best Singles Ranked

The premiere of the much-hyped Motley Crue biopic The Dirt is now less than two weeks away on Netflix. The band recorded four new songs for the movie. "The Dirt (Est. 1981)" (feat. Machine Gun Kelly) was released late last month and we can expect to hear another track by the end of the week.

Bassist Nikki Sixx says a second new song will be released this Friday, March 15th. We know from the tracklist of The Dirt Soundtrack that it will either be called "Ride With the Devil," "Crash and Burn," or a surprise and intriguing cover of Madonna's "Like a Virgin."

Since releasing their debut album Too Fast For Love in the early 80s, Motley Crue has released dozens of singles, with nearly 30 of them cracking Billboard's mainstream rock chart. We ranked our 15 favorites, and you can vote for yours at the bottom of the page.

15. SMOKIN' IN THE BOYS ROOM

14. IF I DIE TOMORROW

13. SAINTS OF LOS ANGELES

12. GIRLS, GIRLS, GIRLS

11. LIVE WIRE

10. SAME OL' SITUATION (S.O.S.)

9. HOME SWEET HOME

8. LOOKS THAT KILL

7. SHOUT AT THE DEVIL

6. KICKSTART MY HEART

5. WILD SIDE

4. DON'T GO AWAY MAD (JUST GO AWAY)

3. TOO YOUNG TO FALL IN LOVE

2. DR. FEELGOOD

1. PRIMAL SCREAM