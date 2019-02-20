Paul Stanley's 98 Year Old Dad Attends KISS Show

He might be the world's oldest living fan

February 20, 2019
Bob Diehl
Paul Stanley of KISS performs during their End Of The Road World Tour at The Forum

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

He could be the world’s oldest living KISS fan. Singer Paul Stanley’s dad was among those in attendance at the band’s recent show at The Forum in Inglewood, CA. The 98 year old went backstage to spend some time with his son, and Stanley posted a picture of the moment on Twitter. He called his dad the oldest and coolest man ever at a KISS concert.

KISS is on the first leg of their End of the Road tour. On Saturday at The Forum, Stanley’s dad got to see the band run through fan favorites like “Love Gun” and “Lick it Up.” The show opener was to no one’s surprise “Detroit Rock City.”

