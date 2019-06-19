Pink Releases Video for "90 Days" Co-Starring Husband Carey Hart
The surprise video was directed by one of her dancers
P!nk has released an emotional new video for “90 Days” featuring Wrabel from her new album Hurts 2B Human.
The family-oriented clip about the challenges of life on the road co-stars her husband, Carey Hart, and begins with a snippet of P!nk on Ellen talking about her kids.
P!nk said in an Instagram video that the clip was directed by one of her dancers, Remi Bakkar.
“We have a surprise for you all,” P!nk announced. “I ran around the streets of Portland and Detroit while we were on tour in the world and we shot a video for one of my favorite songs from Hurts 2B Human: “90 Days”… It’s shot just for fun – just because we wanted to.”
P!nk is on tour in Europe this summer and recently talked to RADIO.COM about her must-see live shows. The connection she feels with her fans during a concert is not something every artist enjoys.
“When a person is present and just in their body and joyful, it’s such a gift back to me because it’s something we’re experiencing together,” she said.