Rare Versions of "Space Oddity" Included on New David Bowie Box Set

David Bowie’s estate is digging deep into the archives to help celebrate what would have been his 72nd birthday and the 50th anniversary of “Space Oddity.”

On what would have been David Bowie’s 72nd birthday we are excited to announce that Parlophone is set to release Spying Through A Keyhole, nine rare recordings from the era during which Space Oddity was first conceived. Read more about the collection here: https://t.co/JwDtu4Ibv4 pic.twitter.com/AT9gHPtIOw — David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) January 8, 2019

Parlophone is set to release Spying Through a Keyhole, which will include 7” vinyl singles of nine previously unreleased recordings, including the earliest known versions of his 1969 masterpiece.

The box set will also feature demo versions of the rare Bowie tracks “Mother Grey,” “In the Heat of the Morning,” “Goodbye 3d (Threepenny) Joe,” “Love All Around,” “London Bye, Ta-Ta,” and “Angel, Angel, Grubby Face.”

Spying Through a Keyhole will be available on vinyl only sometime this spring, but Parlophone says the recordings may appear on other formats in the future.

“Space Oddity” appeared on Bowie’s self-titled second studio album. The song is one of four by the trailblazing British singer-songwriter to be included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll.