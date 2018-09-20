R.E.M. Releases Killer Live Track From Upcoming Box Set

The release of the new R.E.M. box set is just about a month away, and we’re getting our first listen to one of the live cuts.

Related: R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe Has Abandoned Instagram In Protest

“Orange Crush” will appear on The Best of R.E.M. at the BBC, a collection of rare footage that spans almost 25 years. The live cut captures the Athens, George band in their prime. The original track was the first single from R.E.M.'s sixth studio album, Green. Before that album, everyone knew "It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine.)" After that album, everyone knew R.E.M.

The deluxe box set edition of the release features eight CDs and one DVD, a master collection of their sessions, interviews and performances. A condensed two CD version will also be available.

Pre-order the October 19th release here.