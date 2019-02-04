Robert Plant Makes Surprise Appearance with a New Band

See pictures from the performance in England

February 4, 2019
Bob Diehl
Robert Plant performs during 2015 Lollapalooza Brazil

Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Some music fans in England have all the luck. They showed up for some live music by a new band and it turned out to be fronted Robert Plant.

The former Led Zeppelin singer is playing with Saving Grace. The venue that hosted them last week described their sound as “music inspired by the dreamscape of the Welsh Marches.. from a whisper to a scream.”

We haven’t found any videos posted online from the performance, but the SpArC Theatre in Shropshire did share a few pictures.

It wasn’t a one-off appearance; Saving Grace will support British folk band Fairport Convention on three dates of their winter tour, according to the website Led Zeppelin News.  

Tags: 
Icons
Robert Plant
Led Zeppelin

