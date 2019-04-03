SCREENSHOTS: Watch Joaquin Phoenix in Disturbing 'Joker' Trailer

The movie is due in theaters this fall

April 3, 2019
Bob Diehl

“My mother always tells me to smile and put on a happy face,” says Joaquin Phoenix’s character in the long-awaited trailer for Joker. “She told me I had a purpose: to bring laughter and joy to the world… Is it just me, or is it getting crazier out there?”

Related: SCREENSHOTS: 'Avengers: Endgame' Tickets Are on Sale and Crashing Sites Around the Country

The world won’t let the failed stand-up comic smile, and he eventually cracks and chooses a life of crime. The trailer shows Phoenix’s character talking to a therapist, creepily giving his mother a bath, and being assaulted on the streets and subways of Gotham.

“I used to think my life was a tragedy, but now I realize it’s a comedy,” Phoenix’s character adds.

The movie is a standalone film that is not part of the DC Universe. Joker is due in theaters on October 4th.

Tags: 
SCREENSHOTS
Joker
Joaquin Phoenix

Recent Podcast Audio
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes