SCREENSHOTS: Watch the Trailer for Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

The period piece stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio

March 21, 2019
Bob Diehl
Categories: 
SCREENSHOTS

Leave it to Quentin Tarantino to take moviegoers on an authentic trip back in time to late 60s Hollywood. The trailer for the director’s 9th film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, has been released and it’s quite a journey.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt star as an actor and his stunt-double, who just happen to live next door to Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie). The pregnant actress was among those murdered by followers of cult leader Charles Manson in 1969. The trailer is surprisingly lighthearted, though, and doesn’t hint at the carnage to come.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also stars Luke Perry, who recently died of a stroke, along with Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch and Damian Lewis. The film is expected to be released on July 26th, and there are rumors that it could premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Tags: 
SCREENSHOTS
once upon a time in hollywood
Quentin Tarantino
Brad Pitt
Leonardo DiCaprio
Luke Perry

