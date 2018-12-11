Vote For Your Favorite Rockin' Holiday Album
From '60s classics to a heavy metal Christmas
December 11, 2018
The countdown to Christmas is on, and the sounds of the season are becoming more prevalant everywhere you go. Most of what you hear is probably from a classic album like Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song or something new from the world of top 40 like John Legend's A Legendary Christmas. But we want to know what your favorite rockin' Christmas album is. Check out the nominees and vote below.
A Very Special Christmas
The Beach Boys' Christmas Album
The Jackson 5 Christmas Album
Related: What's Your Favorite Classic Holiday Song?
Trans-Siberian Orchestra - Christmas Eve and Other Stories
A Twisted Christmas