We Are The Champions: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Tops Box Office

Live Aid re-creation expected to be released as standalone feature

November 5, 2018
Bob Diehl
Actor Allen Leech, musician Brian may, actor Rami Malek, musican Roger Taylor and actors Joe Mazzello and Gwilym Lee attend the NY special screening of Bohemian Rhapsody

© Sipa USA

Despite some lukewarm reviews, Bohemian Rhapsody rocked the box office with $50 million in weekend ticket sales in the U.S. and Canada. The Freddie Mercury biopic starring Rami Malek beat expectations and a Disney movie to take the top spot in theaters.

Related: What Did 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Star Rami Malek Do With His Freddie Mercury Teeth?

Bohemian Rhapsody made another $72.5 million internationally. The movie includes a lengthy re-creation of Queen’s 1985 Live Aid performance. The cast recently revealed that it filmed a full run-through of the set, and it's expected to be released soon as a standalone feature.

“It really is a celebration of Queen and their music, and I think we did a really good job of letting people know that that’s what this is,” said Chris Aronson, distribution chief for Fox.

Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms opened with just $20 million in ticket sales despite a budget of $125 million. Rounding out the top three at the weekend box office was Nobody’s Fool with $14 million.

 

Tags: 
Bohemian Rhapsody
Queen
Rami Malek

Recent Podcast Audio
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona, Consumer Channel Director, Marketing KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Christiaan Abbott To Talk About The Dream Destination KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes