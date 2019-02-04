Zac Brown, Tom Morello and Queen's Roger Taylor Join Foo Fighters On-Stage

There was no shortage of big names who wanted to join Foo Fighters for their pre-Super Bowl party in Atlanta on Saturday night. Tom Morello, Zac Brown, Perry Farrell and Queen drummer Roger Taylor all hopped on-stage at one point during the 19-song set.

Hip hop duo Run the Jewels opened the 2-and-a-half hour show that was live-streamed on Twitter. Foo Fighters opened with “All My Life” and ran through a list of other standards before the cameos commenced towards the end of the show.

First up was a cover of “Under Pressure” with Queen’s own Roger Taylor on drums and Taylor Hawkins on vocals (1:38:26). Morello and Brown grabbed guitars for a cover of “War Pigs” by Black Sabbath, with Brown handling vocals (1:56:15). Brown and Morello then stayed put when Perry Farrell came out to sing Jane’s Addiction fan-favorite “Mountain Song” (2:04:00)

It wasn’t the only time Dave Grohl and Zac Brown performed together last week. The roles were reversed when the Foo Fighters frontman joined Zac Brown Band to cover “Enter Sandman” by Metallica at another pre-Super Bowl concert.