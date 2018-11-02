barry_williams

The Brady Bunch Kids Reunite For The HGTV Reno Of Their TV Home

November 2, 2018

It's a very Brady HGTV renovation AND reunion!

Just a few months ago, HGTV purchased the iconic Brady Bunch house. Of course the plan is to restore it back to it's 1970s glory on national TV. However, it wouldn't be right without the actual Brady Bunch crew!

Greg, Bobby, Peter, Marsha, Jan, and Cindy all reunited at the Brady House to kick off the renovation festivities.

It's a sunshine day as we kick off a groovy Brady renovation project. -- Click #linkinbio for more behind-the-scenes. #HGTVonIG

A post shared by HGTV (@hgtv) on

Of the Brady's were joined by the HGTV family too...Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott, Good Bones‘ Mina Starsiak and Karen E Laine, Flea Market Flip‘s Lara Spencer, Restored by the Fords siblings Leanne and Steve Ford and Hidden Potential‘s Jasmine Roth to kick off A Very Brady Renovation, which airs sometime in 2019.

