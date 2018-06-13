Broccoli Coffee Is The Latest Health Trend Nobody Asked For

Australia is known for a few things. Kangaroos. Giant spiders. The Hemsworth brothers. And now, the broccolatte.

The broccolatte is the innovation of Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization, and Hort Innovation. It is a drink composed of espresso, steamed milk, and a splashing of high-fibered broccoli powder. There's broccoli in your coffee. We're not joking.

This cafe is putting powdered broccoli in its coffee pic.twitter.com/YmqIONlOrf — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 11, 2018

According to CSIRO lead researcher Mary Ann Augustin, broccoli is an "ideal" pairing with coffee because of its high protein, fiber, and health-promoting bioactive phytochemicals. And since it's just powder, apparently it doesn't affect the taste at all.

Hey, we already have pickle slushes. What else can they come up with?

Via Today