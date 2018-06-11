Bruce Springsteen Performs 'My Hometown' Song & Monologue On Tony Awards

Bruce Springsteen's performance at Sunday night's Tony Awards on CBS will probably be the most talked-about segment of this year's Tonys. And it has little to do with Springsteen himself.

The Boss, who picked up a Special Tony Award for his one-man show, was introduced by Robert DeNiro in what the television audience heard as silence.

That's because the CBS censors were quick on the trigger when DeNiro opened with, "First, I wanna say, '(expletive) Trump.'" He continued, "It's no longer 'Down with Trump,' it's '(expletive) Trump.'"

Social media quickly spread the word of what DeNiro had to say, which in some ways put the attention more on his comments than Springsteen's performance.

But once Springsteen took the stage, sitting at the piano and waxing nostalgic about his birthplace, Freehold, NJ, it became clear what makes Springsteen's very first Broadway run so special.

Check it out below.