Celebrities Read Hilarious Text Messages From Their Mothers (Video)

Looking through your phone right now, there's a good chance you've received an odd text or two from your mother recently.

Somehow, all moms seem to text the same, and it's no different for celebrties. While Jimmy Kimmel often likes his guests to read mean tweets from random people on Twitter, in honor of Mother's Day (it's THIS Sunday don't forget!), Kimmel had various celebrities read some of the weirdest and hilarious texts from their mothers.

Video of Celebrities Read Texts from Their Moms

But why so many duck emojis?

Via Huffington Post