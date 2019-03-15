Check Out This Amazing Gallery Of The Oldest Known Photos Taken Of Dallas–Fort Worth

It seems that the Metroplex is constantly expanding.

Just when we think it couldn’t get any bigger, a new business moves its headquarters here and the skylines continue to grow.

Sometimes, it’s nice to look back at DFW during a simpler time, and thanks to Only In Your State, we can do just that.

They’ve amassed a pretty cool collection of the oldest-known photos of Dallas-Fort Worth, back in the days of each city’s founding in 1841 and 1849, respectively.

This is Main Street in Dallas as it looked in 1872.

This was the 13th annual State Fair of Texas in 1898.

This was the Exchange Building in Fort Worth in 1903.

If you want to see the rest of the pictures, head over HERE.

Via Only In Your State