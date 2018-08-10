Starbucks Fail: The Name Is Clint, NOT...

If only the barista had dotted the "i."

Starbucks is known for butchering the names on their coffee cups. We're not mad about, it would be impossible to get every single name right. However, the last thing you want is for your cup to come up with what looks like a derogatory term for women.

The name is Clint! Not...

Heeyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyooooooooooooooooooo! Starbucks is supposed to be a family place!

Now before you get all outraged, it's pretty clear the intended name was Clint. Unfortunately the letters were just written a little too close together.