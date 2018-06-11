Check Out The Trailer For 'Transformers' Spin Off 'Bumblebee'

Without a doubt, Bumblebee is the most beloved transformer from Michael Bay's series...

Well, we may not be getting a continuation on the series, Bay has announced that Bumblebee will be getting his own movie.

Video of Bumblebee (2018) - Official Teaser Trailer - Paramount Pictures

Sure, its still a Michael Bay movie, but the trailer looks more like a live action 'Iron Giant' movie rather than a 'Transformer' movie. Bee's getting a cuter, older look.

There's not much on the story yet, but we know Hailee Steinfeld will star along with B, and the film will focus on their friendship. Presumably, if we know Bay, the duo will have to escape some military anti-transformer bad guy,

Via Forbes