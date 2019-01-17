China Just Grew A Plant On The Moon!

We're one step closer to living in space!

Recently, NASA has put a lot of work and research into finding potential housing for sustainable life on other planets. However, the answer might have been right in front of our faces this whole time. The Moon!

China's National Space Administration has successfully grown seeds on the Moon! Ok, so yes this would possibly be great if one day we decided to build condos on the moon, but ideally, this would be good for astronauts to snag supplies without having to return to Earth.

Cool!