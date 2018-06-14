Chris Pine

Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador

Chris Pine Spotted On Set Of Wonder Woman 1984 Sporting A Fanny Pack

June 14, 2018
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
Latest Headlines
Trending

He's bringing back the fanny pack

It’s been revealed that the official title for Wonder Woman 2 will be Wonder Woman 1984 and that Chris Pine will return as Steve Trevor. Production is currently underway, and video from the set has already hit the web.

The best part of this footage is Chris Pine in a fanny pack. Chris can be seen making fun of whoever is taking the video, it also shows him and Gal Gadot decked out in 80’s apparel. Gal is wearing a blazer while pine is sporting a sweat suit with a fanny pack. It's about time we start wearing fanny packs again, for both style and convenience.

Wonder Woman 1984 Hits theaters November 2019, Check out the video below.

Via: Movie Web

Tags: 
Wonder Woman
Chris Pine
On set
fanny pack
1984