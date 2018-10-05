christina_aguilera

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Check Out Christina Aguilera In A Ridiculously Huge Leather Jacket!

October 5, 2018

Apparently bigger is better when it comes to fashion. At least in Christina Aguilera's world.

The former Voice coach and pop star was spotted out and about on Thursday night wearing a ridiculously huge leather motorcycle jacket. Really, it's more of a dress since it goes below the knees.

And this isn't the first time she's busted out the big clothing. In fact, she's also into extremely exaggerated shoulder pads.

One of the most electric nights of my life!! @lilkimthequeenbee, @agreatbigworld, @hillaryclinton, #billclinton, @carmen_carrera.... & all my NY Fighters, thank you -- #LiberationTour

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

Both of these outfits are very Lady Gaga.

 

