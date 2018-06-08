College Student Gives Presentation On The Power Struggle In Wakanda; Professor Completely Buys It

School is winding down, so no doubt there are plenty of students rushing to put together their end-of-the-year projects.

For his International Marketing class, Reddit user "AlexeyShved1" wrote an incredible and detailed presentation about the ongoing power struggle in the African country of Wakanda. Of course, Wakanda is the fictional country from the Marvel movie Black Panther, and apparently, AlexeyShved1's professor is the only person on Earth who hasn't seen the film!

AlexeyShved1 delivers an 11-minute Power Point presentation on the struggles of the nation between T'Challa and Erik "Killmonger" Stevens following the death of King T'Chaka. AlexeyShved1 also delves into the country's culture, economy, and how the new King T'Challa has mysteriously disappeared...

Video of Power Struggle in Wakanda

The presentation, unfortunately was not for an actual assignment. AlexeyShved1 made a joke about Wakanda one day in class, and the professor asked for more information, not realizing it's a fictional country from a comic book. When she realized it was all a ruse, she had a good laugh as well.

For the record, we would have graduated AlexeyShved1 with honors right there on the spot!

