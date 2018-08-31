A Real Life Doogie Howser, College Student Arrested For Impersonating A Doctor

Looks like Doogie Howser is best left to being a fictional character.

A former student at UC Irvine has been accused of pretending to be a doctor at UCI and Children’s Hospital of Orange County. 23-year-old Ariya Ouskouian was charged Tuesday with a felony count of providing medical diagnosis while impersonating a doctor, and eight misdemeanor counts of misrepresenting oneself as a licensed medical practitioner. He reportedly diagnosed a patient about a growth on his neck at a UCI consult room last May, as well as impersonating a doctor at CHOC at least seven times between last April and June.

Update: Authorities release booking photo of UC Irvine student accused of impersonating doctor at children’s hospital https://t.co/DL2ev7HkFf pic.twitter.com/irkJu8NhlK — KTLA (@KTLA) August 30, 2018

In each instance, Ouskouian claimed to have misplaced his medical ID badge before requesting a temporary one. When he as asked for his verification as a doctor, he always provided the name of a person with UC Irvine. If convicted of all charges, Ouskouian could face up to three years in state prison, and eight in Orange County Jail.

Via Los Angeles Times